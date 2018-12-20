Suspect involved in vehicle fraud arrested

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspect for allegedly being involved in a Rs300 million fraud scheme.

According to the NAB Karachi spokesperson, the suspect Asad Ali Malik, cheated the public at large by taking payments for vehicles from prospective buyers but failed to deliver the vehicles as per the promise.

The spokesperson further said that Malik pretended to be a member of the dealership of Indus Motors and took payments for vehicles from buyers. He made fake bookings, issued fake authority letters, transfer and sale confirmation letters for different vehicles through his signature and stamp.

He would take the vehicles from Indus Motors but would not deliver them to the buyers. The spokesperson added that the suspect defrauded people out of a total of Rs300 million and would be produced before an accountability court today to seek remand.