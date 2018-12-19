295 illegal housing societies in KP: NAB DG

PESHAWAR: Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farmanullah Khan has said that more than 295 illegal housing societies are operating in the province.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Corrupt Practices and Cheating Public at Large (Cooperative Societies/ Housing Societies)” for sensitisation of the general public on the issue of illegal housing schemes.

The NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Local Government Department and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) had arranged the seminar for sensitisation of the general public on the issue of illegal housing Schemes.

He said the innocent public was the victims of such housing scams stripping them of their hard earned money.

The official further added that such scams were not only indicative of our weak regulatory mechanism but has an extensive devastating impact on the economy of the country. The NAB DG stated that most of the problems in the housing sector are the result of non-implementation of government laws by the department. He also highlighted the need for a comprehensive strategy to deal with the corruption in the housing sector.

Farmanullah Khan stressed the role of regulators in the eradication of corruption in the housing sector. “Due to population boom demand for housing has hiked, making real estate development a lucrative business,” he added. Provincial Minister for Local Government, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Secretary Local Government Zahir Shah and PDA Director General Israrul Haq also spoke on the occasion.