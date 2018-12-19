close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
Three of a family killed in accident

Peshawar

A
APP
December 19, 2018

CHINIOT/FAISALABAD: Three members of a family died in a road accident on Chiniot-Sargodha Road.

According to police, a truck hit a motorcyclist Sikandar of Khokhran area, who was going to drop his three children to school on Chiniot-Sargodha Road.

As a result, Sikandar and his 12-year-old son Fayyaz, who is a special child, died on the spot and his daughter Amina died on the way to hospital. Another daughter Fauzia was rushed to the THQ hospital, Lalian in a critical condition.

