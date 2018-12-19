Three of a family killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHINIOT/FAISALABAD: Three members of a family died in a road accident on Chiniot-Sargodha Road.
According to police, a truck hit a motorcyclist Sikandar of Khokhran area, who was going to drop his three children to school on Chiniot-Sargodha Road.
As a result, Sikandar and his 12-year-old son Fayyaz, who is a special child, died on the spot and his daughter Amina died on the way to hospital. Another daughter Fauzia was rushed to the THQ hospital, Lalian in a critical condition.
