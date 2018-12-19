4 get life imprisonment on two counts in murder case

BAHAWALPUR: Anti-Terrorism Court Special Judge Malik Shabbir Awan on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment on two counts, 53 years collective imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine each to four accused in a dacoity-cum-murder case.

According to prosecution, Zulfiqar alias Boota, Jabbar, Iftikhar and Tariq had shot dead police head constable Abdul Razzaq and injured another cop Iftikhar on resistance during a bank dacoity at Minchinabad, Bahawalnagar, in 2014.

The court also awarded Rs 500,000 each to the convicts to pay the amount to the heirs of the deceased and Rs 300,000 fine each to pay to the family of eth injured cop.

DENGUE DETECTED: Dengue fever was detected in a man admitted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital’s Dengue Isolation Ward here on Tuesday.

According to Bahawal Victoria Hospital’s focal person Dr Amir Mehmood, Tariq Rahim of Pakki Mohajir Colony was admitted to the hospital and dengue was confirmed in him after tests.