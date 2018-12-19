Campaign for safeguarding, empowering children ends

Islamabad : The British Council held a ceremony to mark the closing of its Child Protection Awareness Campaign with a focus on safeguarding and empowering children.

During the month of November 2018, the British Council initiated a project aimed at educating school teachers and coordinators on child neglect and abuse to reduce the impact of abuse on present and future generations.

With a series of six training sessions across Pakistan, this campaign reached out to more than100 schools from14 cities and trained around 210 principals and teachers from the British Council’s Partner Schools Global Network who are now ready to cascade the training to their wider networks.

The closing ceremony was held to acknowledge the role of principals and teachers in supporting the campaign and to promote a school based child protection mechanism to prevent and respond to child abuse. The event was attended by a mix of school principals, teachers, students and media.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rosemary Hilhorst, Director Pakistan, British Council said that they were very proud to work with partners on this important global issue. “We would like to thank everyone especially the schools for raising awareness on child protection,” she said.

Administering exams for almost 400,000 candidates per year, as well as working with schools and civil society organisations, the British Council recognizes that it has a fundamental duty of care towards all children they engage with including a duty to protect them from abuse.