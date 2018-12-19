Skiving angers minister during visit to dispensary

Islamabad: Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani ordered strict action against Civil Surgeon Dr. Tanveer Afsar, who was absent from duty during the minister’s surprise visit to the G-7/3 dispensary here on Tuesday.

Aamer exhorted the Executive Director of Polyclinic to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Dr. Tanveer Afsar for absence from duty during work hours. “There shall be zero tolerance to absence from duty and negligence,” the Minister stated, urging the ED to ensure attendance and punctuality of hospital staff.

Aamer directed the ED to immediately provide a list of malfunctioning ambulances so that they are replaced with new vehicles. Later on, he visited the G-7/3 School of Nursing Health and the G-7/2 dispensary to review the status of facilities available at the dispensary.

The same day, Aamer also visited PIMS to inquire after the health of cameraman Syed Wajid Ali who was violently attacked by the private guards of Nawaz Sharif. He directed the hospital authorities to provide best possible facility to the cameraman.