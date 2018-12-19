Opposition writes letter to chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition along with the coalition partner of the government — Balochistan National Party-Mengal — has written a letter to Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal to complain what it called one sided accountability, media trial in case and political harassment in the name of the accountability.

The letter was written jointly by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah Khan of the PML-N, Syed Naveed Qamar and Shahzia Marri of the PPP, Chief of BMP-Mengal Akhtar Mengal and Maulana Asad Mehmood of the MMA.

In the letter, the Opposition legislators and Akhtar Mengal had registered their complaint of ongoing one sided accountability, media trial of the opposition and political harassment in the name of the accountability.

The Opposition in a letter also expresses their desire to meet the chairman NAB to convey their reservations on what they called one sided accountability and media trial in the name of the accountability.

It is to be mentioned here that letter was drafted by Ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and was signed by Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahzia Marri, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Akhtar Mengal.

While the NAB on Tuesday confirmed that it received the letter of the Opposition legislators and BNP-Mengal. “The NAB has received the letter written to Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahzia Marri, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Akhtar Mengal,” said spokesman of the NAB while confirming receiving the letter.

The spokesman said chairman NAB paid esteem honour to the parliamentarians and will meet them. “The meeting would be expected after the return of chairman NAB from Lahore.

In its letter the opposition legislators stated that the opposition believes that everyone is equal before the law and support the accountability process in the country.

Through the letter the opposition stated that recent acts of the NAB and public statements of its officials created serious reservation on the transparency and fairness of the NAB.

“We wanted to meet with you and need a time for meeting with you to draw the attention towards the harassment of the NAB and political victimisation to the Opposition members as the NAB’s recent unjust and controversial acts were weakening the democratic system.” the Opposition’s letter stated.