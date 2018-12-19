Hamza, Humam enter finals of US junior squash

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hamza Khan and Humam Ahmed moved into the finals of Under-15 and Under-13 categories, respectively in the US Junior Squash Championship.

Humam beat Ahmed Haq (USA) 11-7, 11-6, 11-9 in Under-13 semi-finals.

In Under-15 semi-finals, Hamza defeated top seed Sosa Federico (Mexico) 11-5, 11-9, 11-5.

In quarter-finals, Humam beat Salem Youssef (Egypt) 13-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 13-11 while Hamza got the better of Mohamed Abdullah (Egypt) 11-9, 11-9, 12-10. In the other quarter-final, Carney Tedd (USA) edged Noor Zaman 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10. Humam will face Rohan A Gondhi (India) in the final while Hamza will take on Carney Tedd (USA).