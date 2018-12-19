close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
December 19, 2018

Basic manners

Newspost

December 19, 2018

During my recent visit to one of the prestigious universities of Islamabad, I was shocked to see the varsity’s lawn covered in litter. Disposable paper cups and plates were scattered in lawns. I saw a group of students throwing used plates on the floor.

The university administration should impose a fine on anyone who is found littering.

Fida Muhammad Khan

Abbotabad

