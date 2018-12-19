Basic manners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
During my recent visit to one of the prestigious universities of Islamabad, I was shocked to see the varsity’s lawn covered in litter. Disposable paper cups and plates were scattered in lawns. I saw a group of students throwing used plates on the floor.
The university administration should impose a fine on anyone who is found littering.
Fida Muhammad Khan
Abbotabad
