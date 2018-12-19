Large number of Islamabad students use crystal meth, says minister

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Shahryar Afridi on Tuesday said that a survey showed that a large of students in the capital take crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice.

Ice is a drug which consists of colourless crystals of varying sizes and shapes that are used by smoking, insufflations and injecting into one’s body. Speaking at a drug awareness event, Afridi said that 75% of female students and 45% of male students, including from well-known educational institutions, have been found to be taking the drug.

The minister warned that elements within the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and law-enforcement agencies found to be involved with drug-sellers would not be spared. The ANF nabbed several drug-peddlers in the past year, involved in selling drugs to students in Islamabad and other major cities.

Last year, authorities arrested suspects who used to sell drugs to students of higher educational institutions, including Quaid-e-Azam University, Iqra University, NUST, COMSATS, Roots school, and others.