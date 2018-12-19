PTI leader locates abandoned school in Sindh CM’s constituency

SUKKUR: An abandoned government school without teachers, students or any other basic facility was found in the constituency of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Jhangara village, Taluka Sehwan, district Jamshoro, exposing the so-called education emergency in the province, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh General Secretary and parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday.

In connection with the ongoing three-day ‘Zardari Bhagao, Corruption Mitao’ drive, PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh paid a surprise visit to the government school in Jhangara village, Sehwan, and found it abandoned and in shabby condition. One of the blackboards of the school displayed 2007 as the last date of functioning of the school.

Seeing Haleem Adil and his team, children from the neighbourhood thronged the school and complained about the government’s apathy to provide education. They said the school had no furniture nor any other basic facilities but the authorities still did not pay attention to the issue.

Haleem also visited the healthcare center of Jhangara, where there was no doctor and the hospital was left at the mercy of a security guard.Talking to the media, Haleem Adil said the so-called education emergency of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is nothing but a joke with the people of Sindh, and added if the chief minister could do nothing for the people of his constituency, how could he modernise the whole province. He said the people do not get even clean drinking water. The PTI Sindh leader claimed of not sparing the corrupt mafia and assured of across-the-board accountability. He said those who have committed the misdeeds will not be allowed to take shelter under the 18th Amendment. He said the PPP-led Sindh government has released billions of rupees for education and health schemes but nothing translated on the ground.