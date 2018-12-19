Defence minister, KP governor visit S Waziristan district

WANA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday visited the South Waziristan tribal district and saw the ongoing border fencing work at Angoor Adda on the Pak-Afghan border.

The defence minister and governor were also briefed about the security situation, ongoing operations and progress on socioeconomic development projects in the tribal district, which remained the origin of militancy in the country.

Later, they met local tribal elders and Maliks. Both lauded improved security situation and progress of development work. Earlier, upon arrival in South Waziristan, IGFC KP (South) Major General Abid Latif received the defence minister and the governor.

Speaking at a Jirga in the Scouts Camp, the defence minister said the government was aware of the problems faced by the tribal people. He said these problems would be resolved soon. Addressing a Jirga of the Mahsud, Ahmadzai Wazir, Dotani and Sulemankhel tribes, the governor said the erstwhile Fata was merged with the KP as the development of the tribal population was not possible under the old system.

Shah Farman said up to 13,000 vacancies would be created and recruitments made in the merged district in the next three months. He also assured the tribal population of all the health facilities.