Humam, Hamza into US Junior Squash Open finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Humam Ahmad and Hamza Khan reached the finals of the US Junior Squash Open in Boston on Tuesday.

Humam beat Ahmad Haq from the USA 11-7, 11-6, 11-9 in the semi-finals of under-13 category. He had overpowered Salem Youssef from Egypt 13-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 13-11 in the quarters.

Hamza stunned top seed Sosa Federico from Mexico 11-5, 11-9, 11-5 in the semi-finals of under-15 category. He had defeated Mohamed Abdullah from Egypt 11-9, 11-9, 12-10 in the quarters.

Humam will face Rohan A Gondhi from India and Hamza will be up against Carney Tedd from the USA in the finals.