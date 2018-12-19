Humam, Hamza into US Junior Squash Open finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Humam Ahmad and Hamza Khan reached the finals of the US Junior Squash Open in Boston on Tuesday.
Humam beat Ahmad Haq from the USA 11-7, 11-6, 11-9 in the semi-finals of under-13 category. He had overpowered Salem Youssef from Egypt 13-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 13-11 in the quarters.
Hamza stunned top seed Sosa Federico from Mexico 11-5, 11-9, 11-5 in the semi-finals of under-15 category. He had defeated Mohamed Abdullah from Egypt 11-9, 11-9, 12-10 in the quarters.
Humam will face Rohan A Gondhi from India and Hamza will be up against Carney Tedd from the USA in the finals.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Humam Ahmad and Hamza Khan reached the finals of the US Junior Squash Open in Boston on Tuesday.
Humam beat Ahmad Haq from the USA 11-7, 11-6, 11-9 in the semi-finals of under-13 category. He had overpowered Salem Youssef from Egypt 13-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 13-11 in the quarters.
Hamza stunned top seed Sosa Federico from Mexico 11-5, 11-9, 11-5 in the semi-finals of under-15 category. He had defeated Mohamed Abdullah from Egypt 11-9, 11-9, 12-10 in the quarters.
Humam will face Rohan A Gondhi from India and Hamza will be up against Carney Tedd from the USA in the finals.