Man on the run after killing woman he married 10 days ago

A newly-married women was shot dead allegedly by her husband in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Tuesday.

According to Station House Officer Ishtiaq Ghauri, 27-year-old Lal Bibi got married to Ismail about 10 days ago. Her family complained that she was shot dead by her husband, who managed to escape after committing the crime. Empty shells of a pistol were found at the crime scene.

The initial investigation showed that it was the victim’s second marriage as earlier she had married the suspect’s elder brother. The police said the actual motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained while further investigations were underway.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to her family for burial. The police said that they would record the family’s statement to register a case against the suspect after the burial.

Man found dead

An unidentified man was found dead with torture marks on his body in bushes in Kohi Goth. Police officials said the initial investigations showed that the victim was tortured to death after kidnapping. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later to the Edhi morgue for identification purpose.

Gangster among four ‘criminals’ held

The Sindh Rangers on Tuesday arrested four suspects, including a gangster, during raids in the city. Amir Khan, associated with the Lyari gang war, was arrested in Mauripur for being allegedly involved in drug peddling, according to a Rangers spokesman.

During raids in Paposh Nagar, Korangi and Mauripur, three suspects were apprehended for their involvement in kidnapping for ransom, street crime, extortion and robbery cases. They were later identified as Aleemuddin, Ali Qasim and Shahbaz alias Lahori. Drugs, arms and ammunition were seized from their possession. Further investigations are underway.