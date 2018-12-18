Elite Force cop injured in stone-hit

TOBA TEK SINGH: A cop of Elite Force was seriously wounded in a stone-hit on his head at Chak 256/GB on Rajana-Samundri Road.

Reportedly, villagers were protesting against the arrest of their fellow villager by Rajana Police. They blocked the road for three hours and started pelted with stones on the police. A stone hit the head of Elite Force cop which seriously injured him.

Rajana police SHO Munir Ahmed also allegedly misbehaved with a news channel reporter who was making a video on his mobile phone. He also snatched his mobile phone set. Police arrested some of the protesters.

Talking to journalists, one M Ramzan said that police arrested his brother Liaquat without any allegation and case. On the other side, district police PRO Attaullah claimed that Liaquat was wanted by Thikriwala (Faisalabad) and Rajana police in three narcotic cases.

He added that a few days ago, Thikriwala police arrested two of his accomplices from Thikriwala when they were allegedly selling narcotics there, however, Liaquat Ali had managed to escape. Thikriwala police informed the Rajana police with a request to arrest him.

He said the protest by Liaquat Ali's relatives was to pressurise the police. When police asked them to disperse, they started pelting with stones on the policemen which injured a policeman, who was shifted to DHQ hospital.