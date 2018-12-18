close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Pak hockey manager Hasan Sardar also quits

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team manager Hasan Sardar resigned from his post on Monday after the Greenshirts’ dismal performance in the 2018 Hockey World Cup continues. Sardar’s resignation comes days after head coach Tauqeer Dar and assistant Danish Kaleem had also stepped down. The legendary striker urged the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to improve the fitness of its players, adding that the side is not playing according to the global standards. Pakistan failed to register even a single win in the entire tournament, with their 1-1 draw against Malaysia being the highlight as they lost their other three games. They managed to make it to the crossover stage only due to Malaysia having an even worse goal difference than them, but were eliminated in emphatic fashion by eventual runners-up Netherlands.

