PHC waits for notification of regular courts’ extension to tribal districts

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) is still awaiting notification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government about the extension of regular courts to the tribal districts.
A communiqué issued by the PHC said the high court has completed its homework and is ready for extension of regular courts to tribal districts for safeguarding the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the people of these districts.
“The PHC is now waiting for the necessary notifications of provincial government to declare these 7 new districts as Session Divisions and create/sanction the required posts,” it said.
It was further stated that Supreme Court of Pakistan in Human Rights case no. 70788-/2018 in the matter regarding required system in tribal areas after 25th Constitutional Amendment has taken
notice of this situation and the provincial government amongst others were given notices. It is highlighted that Peshawar High Court has recently declared the Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018 as ultra vires of the Constitution and had set a deadline of 30 days for establishment of regular courts in the erstwhile Fata, in a writ petition.
