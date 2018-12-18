close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
December 18, 2018

Govt officials asked to resolve public complaints through Citizen Portal

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
December 18, 2018

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch has directed all the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province to take immediate action to resolve the public complaints sent to the Pakistan Citizen portal from people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These directives were conveyed to all quarters concerned by the coordinator PMRU Shahid Mehmood.

The directive said that the complaints, grievances or any injustice reported by the public to Pakistan Citizen’s portal need urgent attention of the administrative officers to solve the problems of common man as early as possible. It further said that any officer found not responding to any public complaint would be dealt with as per the law.

Around 2,42,414 individuals have registered themselves with Pakistan Citizen’s Portal and 22,433 complaints were received by the portal wherein 16,241 belongs to different divisions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar