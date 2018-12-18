Digital Pakistan Summit starts to transform country into innovation hub

Islamabad : Digital Pakistan Summit started here on Monday with objective to transform the country into world’s next major digital innovation hub by 2030. Organised by Whale Cloud Technology in collaboration with Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Pakistan’s first digital summit brought together speakers from China and Pakistan and over 250 participants to accelerate technology, innovation and economic development within the country.

In his address, Managing Director Whale Cloud Technology Pakistan, Junaid Shaheen said, "We are committed to helping individuals, businesses and our government to develop their full potential using digital technologies and to reach value and benefits of digital lifestyle.

"He said the Summit is expected to generate tangible impact both for public and private sectors and spark major initiatives within the country.” International CEO Whale Cloud, Ben Zhou said Digital Pakistan is no more a dream, it will become a reality soon.

President, Whale Cloud South East Asia, Davy Chen said with a major investment plans the Company would not only contribute towards Pakistan’s economy but will also help in creating jobs.

Professor Wu (Institute of Science & Technology from China), Rita Liu, Senior Analyst HIS Markit, Gary Lee (Director Innovative Business Research Ali Baba), Kevin Xu (Senior Advisor, National Smart City, China), Nasir Naqvi (Executive Director National Information Technology Board (NITB), Zohair Khaliq (Member PM IT Task Force), Nadeem Malik (Member PM IT Task Force), Azhar Rizvi (Advisor to Govt of Sindh), Faisal Iqbal (Director General NITB) and Omar J Gillani (Regional Director South East Asia Enclude) were the other speakers at the Summit.