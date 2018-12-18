close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
A
APP
December 18, 2018

BISP initiates SMS service for beneficiaries

Islamabad

Islamabad : Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has initiated SMS service to inform their beneficiaries about transfer of cash assistance in their accounts for preventing from any hassle or delay.

The beneficiaries will be informed through short messaging service (SMS) about transaction of the amount of cash assistance. The SMS will be delivered by a short code 8171 to the beneficiaries, a BISP official informed while talking to APP. The BISP has urged its beneficiaries to be aware of the fake SMS from any other source and ignore them. The beneficiaries are also advised to register their updated mobile numbers at the nearest BISP office. The service has been launched for facilitating the BISP beneficiaries and make the process more transparent.

