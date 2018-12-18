Kashmir Chair at IIU proposed

Islamabad : The speakers at a national conference on 'human rights violations in the India-held Kashmir' endorsed the International Islamic University president’s proposal for establishing the Kashmir Chair at the university.

They denounced the large-scale human rights abuses by Indian occupation forces in the region and asked the media and academia to help create awareness of the Kashmir cause and highlight atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The speakers paid rich tribute to Kashmiris for resisting the occupation for over 70 years and fighting the subjugation fearlessly.

The event was organized by Department of Politics and International Relations of IIU and Policy and Research Forum AJK jointly at Faisal Masjid campus of the university.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan said that bloodshed campaign launched by occupation forces was a violation of Geneva convention and humanitarian laws. He said Occupied forces were intentionally shooting the unarmed protesters.

“Kashmir is mourning today, Pulwama martyrs’ carnage has saddened our hearts,” he said while condemning the fake encounter by Indian forces a few days back in Pulwama. He said that India was committing the genocide of unarmed Kashmiris and world had seen brutal use of force and pellet guns on innocent Kashmiris.

AJK President asked youth to utilise relevant sources to let the world know about brutal acts of Indian government across the heaven like soil. He called for the formation of an international human rights commission to investigate forced disappearances, genocide and implemented draconian laws.

He also thanked Pakistan Foreign Minister for holding a press conference against the unjustified activities of Indian forces. Sardar Masood Khan also hailed IIUI saying that it was a prestigious seat of learning , while he also endorsed the proposal of IIU President to establish a Kashmir chair at the university.

Ali Muhammad Khan minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that Kashmir is close to the hearts of Pakistanis and love for this jugular vein will remain increasing by every passing day.

The minister said that Muslims are in the line of fire across the world and reason is apathy towards the teaching of Prophet (PBUH). “Brand leading attitude is missing among Muslims, which must be promoted in youth,” he said. He added that strength of Pakistan is a road to Kashmir’s freedom. “Let's make this country ideal, stable and a strengthened state, he maintained.

He stressed that Kashmir discourse should be the top priority of academia. “ it must be a compulsory part of curricula at all educational levels” he said. Addressing the youth he said: If you want to win the world, excel in knowledge.

Khalid Lodhi, former defence Minister addressing the seminar urged the media to play a vital role in Kashmir movement.

He added that media is the most active tool to let the world know about actual deteriorated circumstances at IoK. He stressed upon the institutions and researchers to keep updating the figures of Indian suppression and inequalities and all the world must be conveyed these miseries through Pakistani ambassadors.

President IIU Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Drawieesh said that Kashmir has become a metaphor of grief, atrocities and pain due to a violation of human rights by Indian Occupied forces.