Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

PU holidays

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Lahore: Punjab University Teaching Departments, institutes, centers and constituent colleges, schools will remain closed from December 24 to 28 on account of winter recess.

books: Punjab University Library Club has organised introductory talk on two books to a gathering of scholars and students. On the first book “Splinterlands”, an interesting English novel written by John Feffer, Mr. Shahzeb Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of English Language and Literature, University of the Punjab, provided his scholarly insights.

The second book was a legendary classic of Persian language, Mathnawi of Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi. The visionary talk on that was presented by Dr Shoaib Ahmad, Assistant Professor, Department of Persian. Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani stated on the occasion that the enthusiasm among the audience indicates their zeal for acquiring wisdom.

ceremony: In connection with the celebrations of Christmas, Punjab University's Christian staff will organize a ceremony at Al-Raazi Hall on Tuesday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter will be the chief guest on the occasion.

