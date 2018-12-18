Cold wave persists

Cold wave continued to persist in the city here Monday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met Officials said the continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next few days. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next few days.

Very cold weather is expected in northern parts of the country and frost is also expected in upper parts of the country during morning hours. Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in few central and southern parts of Punjab during morning/night hours. No rainfall was recorded in any city in the country. Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where the mercury dropped down to -12°C while in Lahore it was 14°C and humidity level was 52 per cent.