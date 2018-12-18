City will not sacrifice League Cup for title race: Guardiola

LONDON: Holders Manchester City will take Tuesday’s (today’s) League Cup quarter-final with Leicester City seriously, says manager Pep Guardiola, even though they are in a tight duel with Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Guardiola — whose Premier League champions trail Liverpool by a point — says it is only by winning trophies the club can get better, even if the League Cup is viewed as the third most important domestic trophy in English football.

“We could say yes,” said Guardiola, answering a question at his press conference over whether Liverpool had an advantage in having a lighter fixture list.“But I’d prefer to be in the League Cup than not.“I cannot imagine going into a game thinking, ‘Oh, it will be better to lose because then we’ll have more time to rest’. I have never thought in that way.”