Violence in Kashmir

India’s latest bout of violence in Kashmir has been almost universally condemned. On Saturday last week, Indian occupying forces first killed three Kashmiris in a shootout and another six in an explosion. Prime Minister Imran Khan once again called on India to respect the wishes of the Kashmiri people and follow UN resolutions on Kashmir while the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiris. No matter how much the world protests, though, India is unlikely to listen. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi did sent a letter to the UN secretary-general and UN high commissioner for human rights asking both to intervene to put an end to Indian brutality but neither is likely to get involved beyond a few carefully-chosen words. India has made a habit of defying the UN and it knows it can get away with it because it has the full support of the US. India also still continues to treat Kashmir as if it is an internal issue even though it is clearly occupying disputed territory under international law. If India cannot be brought to the negotiating table, it must be shamed for this criminal occupation.

No matter how much more violent Indian forces get, the one thing they are unable to do is break the spirit of the Kashmiri resistance. Saturday’s killing led to the call for a march towards the Badami Bagh army cantonment on Monday. India has once again put Kashmir on lockdown, blocking cell phone and internet signals and imposing curfews but to little success. India’s tactic of linking the liberation movement to Pakistan and denouncing it as terroristic has also had limited success.

The only way to end this brutal occupation is through direct peace talks with the Kashmiri resistance or with Pakistan as intermediary. The extremist Narendra Modi government has eschewed diplomacy of any kind but the fight for freedom in Kashmir has only gathered steam during his reign. For every provocative act of wanton criminality from India, such as the killing of Burhan Wani two years ago, the resistance to the occupation becomes stronger. This home-grown movement is working to win basic rights for its people despite Indian brutality and international indifference. Pakistan’s job is to continue to stand in solidarity with the Kashmiris and push their case at every available forum, even if it seems as if the world would rather avert its gaze from the ugly reality in Kashmir.