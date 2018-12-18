Mental stress

Unrealistic academic, social or family expectations can create stress among students. When things go wrong at school or home, teenagers often overreact. Many young people feel that life is not fair or that things ‘never go their way’. They feel stressed out and confused. To make matters worse, teens are bombarded by conflicting messages from parents, friends and society. Today’s teens see more of what the life has to offer – both good and bad – on television, at school, in magazines and on the internet. Teens need adult guidance more than ever to understand all the emotional and physical changes they are experiencing. When teens’ moods disrupt their ability to function on a day-to-day basis, it may indicate a serious emotional or mental disorder that needs attention. In our country, parents barely pay attention to their children’s mental health issues and try to brush them off. The number of teen suicides is increasing at an alarming rate. This calls for parents and guardians to provide extra care to their children and make sure to listen to their problems.

Sehar Irfan

Islamabad