‘Pakistanis should stop looking to others for solutions’

Pakistan has ample talent and resources, therefore, citizens should stop looking to others for solutions to their problems and must become self-reliant in all matters of their lives, said famed nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the fourth Dr AQ Khan Winter School on Tools and Techniques in Biotechnology which was held from December 13 to 16 at the Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE) at the University of Karachi, stated a press release.

Young scholars, students and professionals must muster in advance the tools and techniques and share their knowledge among others so that they could also benefit, he said.

According to Dr Khan, research culture should be adapted to serve the masses rather than for just the publication of articles.

He advised the participants of the workshop to excel in equipment handling as it is one of the essential parts of their success in future. “The proper use of instruments always plays a very major role in producing best results,” he said. “Along with the theory, on-hand training and eagerness to learn will help you all in achieving your dreams.”

Dr AQ Khan informed that during his tenure at the Khan Research Laboratory he not only knew how to operate different types of equipment but also advised others to do the same, which according to him, was very productive.

“The KIBGE was initiated around 18 years ago and now it has been established as a renowned institute around the world. All the trainees and students should apply what they have learned during this workshop and enhance their abilities to serve the country even better,” he said.

In his address, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said it was very disappointing to see economics, education and health sectors not performing well in the country for the past many years. There is no research and development culture at the grass-roots level in Pakistan, he lamented.

Senator Khan said that industrialists and the corporate sector pay Rs7,000 billion to governments but never see proper investment in economics, education and health-related projects, which is disappointing.

One of the resource persons of the workshop, Professor Dr Anwar Ali Siddiqui of KIBGE, said the research carried out must be aimed to improve the society rather than to collect funding from the Higher Education Commission Pakistan or other donors.

He observed that unfortunately researchers target the impact factor (of journals) but when we look at Dr AQ Khan we realise what he has done for the country and that must be the core of research. “The donor agencies are forcing scholars to focus on impact factor due to which the standard of research has been compromised. Pakistani journals are increasing but the impact of research on society is not visible,” he said.

Dr Saima Erum, a trainee from Bolan Medical College, Quetta, said that a large number of people in Balochistan are suffering from Thalassemia and unfortunately there isn’t sufficient information and medical facilities available to them. “I came to attend this workshop so that I could be able to serve Thalassemia patients better than before. A Thalassemia-free Balochistan is my dream and I will chase it my whole life.”

The KIBGE Director General Professor Dr Abid Azhar explained that the purpose of the workshop was to provide a platform to young scholars, students and professionals who do not have access to new tools and techniques or lack opportunities for any reason.