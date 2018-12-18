IGP proposes WhatsApp group of consulates’ representatives and LEAs

A few weeks after an attempted terrorist attack was foiled at the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday proposed to make a WhatsApp group comprising representatives of all the consulates in Karachi, police and Rangers in order to strengthen the security of the consulates.

The IGP was chairing a meeting at his office attended by consuls general and representatives of as many as 28 countries.

He informed the emissaries that the security of consulates was a top priority of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and they would take the foreign missions into confidence regarding security measures.

The IGP expressed satisfaction over security being provided to the consulates, foreign experts in the city, their offices, residential places and staff. Terrorism was a global issue as all the countries were taking precautionary measures to deal with it, he said.

“Not only are the police, but also the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies engaged in providing security [to the consulates],” Dr Imam said, adding that the LEAs were working in close coordination.

The IGP also directed Additional IG Karachi Amir Shaikh to hold meetings with the consuls general and other representatives of the consulates on a monthly basis so that strict security measures could be taken with their consultation.

The additional IG Karachi recommended to establish watch towers and CCTV command and control system rooms at selected points of all the consulates. He also announced that after the attack on the Chinese consulate, the Karachi police decided to introduce a security software which would be given to all the consulates.

“A quick action would be ensured in an emergency situation through this software,” Dr Shaikh explained. SP Foreigners Security Bashir Brohi also briefed the meeting on the security measures taken by the Foreigners Security Cell.

At the conclusion of the meeting, IGP thanked all the consuls general and other diplomats for attending the meeting and assured them that the Sindh police were taking extraordinary measures to provide security to the consulates, and offices and residential places of foreigners.