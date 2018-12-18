15 drug peddlers held in Islamabad

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested 28 suspects and 15 drug pushers in crackdown against criminals during the last 24 hours and recovered cache of narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman Monday said.

Under supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, he said crackdown was conducted in villages of Doray, Athal and areas of Koral police station.

More than 200 cops and police commandos participated in it and succeeded to arrest 28 suspects as well as 15 drug peddlers. Three 12 bore rifles, two pistols, 10.6 kilogram hashish and three bottles of liquor were also recovered from them.

Meanwhile, police also succeeded to nab five proclaimed offenders namely Pervez Akhtar, Arif, Hussain, Faisal Shehzad and Tahir Ashfaq.

Out ofthese five offenders, four were wanted to police in a murder case while one wasrequired in an attempt to murder case. A notorious land grabber namely Sajid Mehmood was also arrested along from rural area and three Kalashnikovs, pistols as well as ammunition were recovered from him. Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.