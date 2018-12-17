310 terrorists awarded death by military courts so far

RAWALPINDI: Since establishment of military courts, a total of 310 terrorists involved in terror attacks on APS Peshawar, ISI offices in Multan and Sukkur, Parade Lane Rawalpindi, Marriott Hotel Islamabad and many other acts of terrorism have been awarded death penalty.

According to update on Military courts as provided by ISPR, the cases of 717 accused terrorists were sent to Military courts by federal government. Of these 717 cases 546 have been finalised by the Military courts. Out of these 546 finalised cases, 310 terrorists were awarded death penalty while 234 were awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) of varied duration ranging from life imprisonment to a minimum duration of 5 years. Two accused were also acquitted.

Out of 310 sentenced to death 56 terrorists have been executed after completion of legal process beyond Military courts decisions which included their appeal in superior civil courts and rejection of their mercy petition both by COAS and the President of Pakistan.

Execution of death sentence of remaining 254 terrorists is pending completion of legal process in higher courts. Those who have been awarded death penalty included masterminds, executers and abettors and facilitators of following major terrorist incidents:- a. APS Peshawar attack of 16 December 2014 (5 terrorist executed). b. Marriot Islamabad terrorist attack, September 2008. c. Parade Lane terrorist attack, December 2009 d. Attack on ISI office Multan, December 2009. e. Terrorist attack on four SSG Soldiers including 2 Officers, April 2009 (one Terrorists Executed). f. Attack on ISI office Sukkur, November 2010. g. Bannu Jail Break, April 2012 (one Terrorist executed). h. Mastung Sectarian terrorist attack, April 2012. i. Killing of foreigners in Nanga Parbat, June 2013. j. Terrorist attack on civilian and security officials at Chalas, August 2013. k. Terrorist attack on SSP Chaudhry Aslam, January 2014. l. Karachi Airport attack, June 2014. m. Terrorists’ attack on Ms Sabin Mehmood, April 2015. n. Terrorists’ attack Safora Ghot Karachi, May 2015. o. Bacha Khan University attack, January 2016. p. Terrorist attack on Amjad Sabri, June 2016.