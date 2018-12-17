COAS confirms death sentence to 15 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday confirmed the death sentence awarded to 15 hardcore terrorists, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The terrorists were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, i.e attacking the armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, abetting suicide bombers in an attack on Christian Colony near Peshawar, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

On the whole, their terrorist activities resulted into death of 34 persons, including 21 Armed Forces, nine Frontier Constabulary and two police officials along with two civilians, besides injuring 19 others.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. The convicts were members of proscribed organisation. They were tried by special military courts. They confessed their offences before the Judicial Magistrate during their statements at the trial. Besides, 20 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Details of each case is as to 15 hardcore terrorists under:- Hameed Ur Rehman, son of (S/O) Moazmin Mullah. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Major General Sana Ullah Khan, Lieutenant Colonel Tauseef Ahmed, Naib Subedar Muhammad Aslam and 18 soldiers.

Said Ali, S/O Munawar Khan. He was involved in attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of civilian Shah Nazar, Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Havildar Muhammad Naseer, Havildar Muhammad Qayyum Ahmad along with two soldiers and injuries to eight other soldiers. He was also found in possession of explosives.

Ibrar, S/O Abdul Rahim. He abetted suicidal bombers in attacking Christian Colony near Peshawar by planning the said attack and providing weapons/suicidal jackets/transportation to them (suicide bombers). Resultantly, an innocent civilian Samuel Sardar lost his life and three other civilians were injured. The convict was also found in possession of explosives.

Fida Hussain S/O Muhammad Hussain, Raza Ullah S/O Ikram Ullah, Rahim Ullah S/O Fateh Khan, Umar Zada S/O Bashar, Amjad Ali S/O Muhammad Ajan, Abdur Rahman S/O Abdul Wahab, Ghulam Rahim S/O Munjra Khan, Muhammad Khan S/O Ghulam Haider and Rahim Ullah S/O Noorani Gul, Rashid Iqbal S/O Hameed Iqbal, Muhammad Ghafar S/O Qari Muhammad Zarif and Rehman Ali S/O Muhammad Aziz.

They were involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Assistant Sub Inspector Noor Zaman, Naib Subedar Hussain Faraz along with four soldiers and injuries to five others. The convicts were also involved in destruction of government educational institutions in Swat. They were found in possession of fire-arms and explosives as well. All these convicts admitted their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and also while making statement at the irrespective trials.