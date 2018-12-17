ANP leader calls for implementation of NAP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Sunday said that the National Action Plan (NAP) should be implemented to do justice with the victims of the Army Public School.

Through a statement issued here, the ANP leader said that he had lost his son in a terrorist attack and could understand the pain of the families affected by the APS attack.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the civil and military leadership had prepared a 20-point document after the APS incident but unfortunately it was not implemented.

He said that the APS attack was the most tragic incident after the 9/11, as it took lives of 132 innocent children and 15 others. The ANP leader said that providing justice to the APS could only be ensured by implementing the NAP that could play a role in eliminating terrorism from the region. He said that the constitution of the judicial commission after four years was a good step. However, he stressed the need that the commission must complete its work.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that the situation was rapidly changing globally and Pakistan should also revisit its policies and stop the differentiating between the “good” and “bad” [Taliban].

He demanded a stern action against all forms of terrorism. He also asked Pakistan and Afghanistan to ensure that both countries’ land was not used against each other.

Mian Iftikhar added that all stakeholders should take action against the menace of terrorism.

He said that outlawed organisations were still working under different names and were actively engaged in the country’s politics.

The ANP leader said that outlawed organisations’ mission was access to Parliament and its occupation.