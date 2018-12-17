‘Fall of Dhaka underlines need for boosting unity, harmony’

LAHORE: Speakers at a national conference organised by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in connection with the fall of Dhaka underlined the need for promoting national unity and harmony and educating the younger generation about the Pakistan Ideology in order to prevent similar tragedies in future.

They said unless and until Pakistan was brought in harmony with the objective of its creation, its solidarity and integrity would remain in danger. Presided over by the JI Secretary General, Liaquat Baloch, the conference was addressed by JI deputy chief Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, columnist Sajjad Mir, Amirul Azeem and others.

The speakers deplored that hundreds of people who had been expelled from Bangladesh only for their love for Pakistan had not been granted citizenship in the country and they were forced to live in camps. They demanded that these patriotic Pakistanis be granted citizenship without further delay to enable them live with respect.

JI Secretary General called for raising a strong voice against inhuman treatment being meted out to the pro-Pakistan people in clear violation of the tripartite agreement between Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

He said despite the drama of elections in Bangladesh three times, Bangladesh was under the grip of dictatorship and the BD leader had thrown their country into the lap of India. Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha said pro-Pakistan people in Bangladesh were being executed and jailed but the rulers in Islamabad were silent. JI chief for central Punjab, Amirul Azeem, said the emergence of Bangladesh was the result of forgetting the Islam’s message of love and fraternity and strengthening of the feelings of parochialism. He alleged that the rulers were decorating the ministers with medals despite their poor performance.

Seerat conference: The Young Nurses Association (YNA) held a Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference at Services Hospital. According to a press release issued here on Sunday, YNA President Shamshad Niazi and Nursing Superintendent Azra Abbas addressed the participants. A large number of nurses were present. Shamshad Niazi said management according to the principles of Islam provides best services for everyone without any discrimination. She asked the nurses to come forward with a new passion to extend cooperation to the patients.

Open kutchery: SP Sadar on Sunday organised an open kutchery at Ayub Chowk, Johar Town to listen to public complaints about illegal occupation of their lands by the PML-N's Khokhar brothers. The open kutchery, organised following directions of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, received several complaints from citizens against the land grabbers particularly Khokhar brothers.