2,225 officials trained in 84 courses at Abbottabad police school

PESHAWAR: A total of 2,225 police officials of different ranks have been imparted specialised training in 84 different courses conducted at the Police School of Intelligence, Abbottabad, during the last two years.

The officials equipped with the latest modern specialised intelligence-based training included 2,194 male and 31 female police officials, said a spokesperson for the police

on Sunday. To raise a specialised cadre of intelligence staff trained in modern-day techniques of intelligence collection, through both human and technological means, the KP police established the Police School of Intelligence at Abbottabad in June 2014.

In the school, police jawans are imparted necessary intelligence-based training along the latest scientific lines to effectively counter the anti-state activities. Nine different courses from one to four weeks duration are being arranged in the school. These include Basic Intelligence Course, Intelligence Awareness Course, Intelligence Orientation, Intelligence Cultivation, Basic Interrogation, Basic Surveillance, Information Analysis, Special Intelligence Course and Technical Intelligence.

Ex-army officials, who had experience in intelligence-gathering through human and technological means, have been appointed as instructors to train officers of different cadres.

Mostly, the officers from the Special Branch, Counter-Terrorism Department and District Security Branch are trained in the school. In addition, policemen nominated from across the province also take part in the training, while serving and retired officers of IB regularly visit and deliver lecturers as guest speakers there.