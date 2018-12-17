Australia battle in Perth to build lead over India

PERTH: Australia were confident on Sunday that they can overcome a deteriorating pitch to build a match-winning lead in the second Test in Perth.

At stumps on the third day, Australia were 132 for four, with Usman Khawaja on 41 and Tim Paine on eight, an overall advantage of 175 after leading by 43 runs on the first innings despite a stellar Virat Kohli century.

Although they still had six wickets in hand, opener Aaron Finch was taken to hospital for scans after retiring hurt with an injured right hand on 25.

Australian coach Justin Langer said Finch had been cleared of serious damage, but was uncertain if he would return to the crease.The cracks in the pitch were starting to become a significant factor, with Finch’s opening partner, Marcus Harris, also struck flush on the helmet by a rising delivery in making 20.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who claimed five wickets in the Indian first innings to move into the top 25 of Test wicket-takers, conceded the pitch was getting harder to bat on.He believed Australia was set to post a total its attack could defend to level the series.

“The wicket is starting to play a few more tricks,” he said.“We know we have the bowlers to make sure we can defend what we have to.

“Whatever we get to is just going to have to be enough.”Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah (1-25), who was almost unplayable at times, said India’s batsmen would not be deterred by a tough fourth-innings chase.

“We want early wickets tomorrow to reduce the total,” he said.“I am confident our team is capable of chasing any total but we will try to minimise it as much as possible.“No one has really got out to the crack, it is just there, but it doesn’t do a lot but it is only in the mindset.”

The Australians found batting extremely challenging in their second innings, playing and missing time and again as they battled to extend their lead.Shaun Marsh (5) and Peter Handscomb (13) again fell cheaply, doing little to ease the pressure on their pair to retain their spots in the side.

Marsh played a loose shot to a short ball from Mohammed Shami (2-23) and was caught behind, while Handscomb’s shaky defence was highlighted when he was trapped lbw by Ishant Sharma (1-33).

The struggles of the Australian batsmen were a far cry from the command of Kohli as he anchored his team’s first innings until a contentious dismissal.In reply to Australia’s 326 after winning the toss and batting, India were bowled out for 283 despite Kohli’s 123.

Kohli reached his century with a classic straight drive off paceman Mitchell Starc, having been at the crease for 310 minutes and faced 214 balls.Two overs later he produced the shot of the match when he lifted Josh Hazlewood over third man for six.

In reaching triple figures, Kohli became the second-fastest player to reach 25 Test centuries in terms of innings with 127, behind only Don Bradman (68) and ahead of his countryman Tendulkar (130).He also joined Tendulkar as the only Indian batsmen to have scored six Test centuries in Australia, and became the first Test centurion at the new venue.

The Indian captain’s innings came to a controversial end when he was caught at second slip by a diving Handscomb from the bowling of Pat Cummins.Kohli was given out by the on-field umpires but clearly believed it had not carried.

However, the decision stood after it was reviewed by third umpire Nigel Llong.Bumrah said the Indians were “a little surprised” by the on-field decision, while Lyon said the Australians believed it was a “great catch”.The Indians lost their last five wickets for just 35 runs to hand Australia a small but valuable lead.

Australia won toss

Australia 1st innings 326 all out (M Harris 70; I Sharma 4-41)

India 1st Innings

K Rahul b Hazlewood 2

M Vijay b Starc 0

C Pujara c Paine b Starc 24

*V Kohli c Handscomb b Cummins 123

A Rahane c Paine b Lyon 51

H Vihari c Paine b Hazlewood 20

†R Pant c Starc b Lyon 36

M Shami c Paine b Lyon 0

I Sharma c and b Lyon 1

U Yadav not out 4

J Bumrah c Khawaja b Lyon 4

Extras (b4, lb7, nb2, w5) 18

Total (all out, 105.5 overs) 283

Fall: 1-6, 2-8, 3-82, 4-173, 5-223, 6-251, 7-252, 8-254, 9-279, 10-283

Bowling: Starc 24-4-79-2, Hazlewood 21-8-66-2, Cummins 26-4-60-1, Lyon 34.5-7-67-5

Australia 2nd Innings

M Harris b Bumrah 20

A Finch retired hurt 25

U Khawaja not out 41

S Marsh c Pant b Shami 5

P Handscomb lbw I Sharma 13

T Head c I Sharma b Shami 19

*†T Paine not out 8

Extras (lb1) 1

Total (4 wickets, 48 overs) 132

Fall: 1-59, 2-64, 3-85, 4-120

Bowling: I Sharma 9-0-33-1, Bumrah 13-5-25-1, Shami 10-3-23-2, Yadav 8-0-39-0, Vihari 8-4-11-0

Umpires: K Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) and C Gaffaney (New Zealand). TV umpire: N Llong (England). Match referee: R Madugalle (Sri Lanka)