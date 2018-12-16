Govt to strengthen madrassas: minister

Ag APP

PESHAWAR: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi Saturday expressed the resolve of the government to strengthen madaris in the country to promote peace.

Addressing an alumni ceremony here at University of Peshawar, he said it was imperative to equip madrassas with modern technology and education system.

He deplored that if the governments’ sponsored church and missionaries across the globe, why not Muslims rulers sponsor madrassas.

The minister said the concept of Madina state is about promoting equality in society where there was no disparity on the basis of gender, religion, language, caste; rather human dignity was the only objective.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to make Pakistan a true Madina-like state by promoting human dignity and giving equal rights to all without any discrimination.

“A 5th generation hybrid war has been imposed on us, which is affecting minds of youth,” he said, adding that efforts were being made to divide the nation through different means by creating confusion and chaos.

He said it was imperative to increase interaction of youth with the academicians and intellectuals to aware them about the future challenges and about the undeclared war which has been waged.

He vowed to sponsor an event in the university soon where academicians, intellectuals and officials of diplomatic missions would be invited to sensitise the youth about future challenges.

He said it was a joint responsibility to promote our norms and values in such a way that the entire globe would realise that the people of this region are progressive and have abilities to compete at all level.