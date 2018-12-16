Plans discussed to facilitate pedestrians, motorists

LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority hosted three important meetings in pursuit of the instructions of Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi of the High Court.

The meetings were attended by Secretary Transport Babar Shafi, CTO Captain (R) Liaqat Malik, Chief Engineer LDA Mr. Mazhar and accompanying techincal teams. Securing the progress on issues categorically highlighted by the LHC, COO PSCA Akbar Nasir Khan said that the authority was coordinating to the maximum possible extent with all relevant departments to ensure facilitation to the citizens, pedestrians and motorists. Chief Engineer LDA Mr. Mazhar , while referencing the matter of a safe pedestrian road crossing / walk-way in front of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, said that the feasibility plan would be prepared in two days and be shared with the apex court along with proposals to acquire funding for it. The forum also considered mounting 'tyre-busters' as a resort to restrict opposite entries on the U-turn in front of PIC. It would seek prior approval of the DG LDA, he added. Referring to the traffic congestion on Shahkam Chowk, he said that PC-1 worth Rs8 million had been prepared to address the issue whereby 75pc of the required work would be carried out by connecting private societies. CTO Captain (R) Malik Liaqat ensured that U-turn opposite entries would be put to a halt with maximum law enforcement. A comprehensive action will be taken against illegal motorcycle-rickshaws by Secretary RTA and LTC, added Secretary Transport Babar Shafi. Referencing courts Instructions on ensuring easy payment mechanism for E-Challans, Director Home Rabia Lateef explained that the E-Challan summary had already been shared with the ministry for further approvals. A number of internet payment companies also proposed online payment solutions to the PSCA. Online E-Challan Payment facility will be available right after the due approvals from the Finance department, said COO PSCA Akbar Nasir Khan.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 904 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 11 people died, whereas 617 were injured. Out of the injured 413 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 375 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (63pc) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline is essential to reduce this increasing number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further analysis showed that 454 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians and 429 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 227 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 232 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 97 victims and Multan at third with 57 RTCs and 64 victims. The details further reveal that 904 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 841 males & 193 females, while age group of the victims show that 164 were under 18 year of age, 221 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 221 victims were reported above 40 years of age.