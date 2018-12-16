Operation after Karachi Central Jail links found with outside world

KARACHI: A search operation was conducted on Saturday at the Karachi Central Jail after the authorities came to knew about the links of some inmates with the outside world.

Juvenile prison and Ghousia Colony — a neighborhood adjacent to the jail — were also thoroughly searched on a tipoff to thwart any terrorist activity from taking place in the city, local media reported.

The quarters of terrorists associated with the banned groups were expansively investigated by the security forces during the operation that remained in operation for several hours.

It was further revealed that due to the operation, inmates could not be taken to the courts.

Sources said that banned material was also taken into custody by the security forces.

The inmates, who were being questioned, were also barred from meeting their family members during the operation.