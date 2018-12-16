Police officers transferred, posted

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi has issued orders of transfer posting of four police officers.

Additional SP Telecommunication Punjab Shaista Nadeem has been appointed as DPO Bhakkar whereas DPO Bhakkar Irfan Tariq has been directed to report to Central Police Office Lahore.

SP RIB Sheikhupura region Muhammad Naveed has been posted as DPO Nankana Sahib and DPO Nankana sahib Ismail-ur-Rehman has been posted as SP, RIB Sheikhupura region.