NAB to record statement of Kh Saad’s wife in Paragon scam

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau has decided to record statement of wife of Khwaja Saad Rafique in Paragon Housing scam.

The News has learnt that NAB is likely to summon Ghzala Saad Rafique, the wife of Khwaja Saad Rafique in a couple of days to record her statement . NAB sources said a combine investigation team would record her statement. As per NAB, former parliamentarian Ghazala Saad Rafique is a share-holder in Paragon Housing Society. Earlier, a NAB prosecutor had informed the Lahore High Court that Paragon Society was not approved by the Lahore Development Authority and the land was illegally acquired for the society. He claimed the Khwaja brothers were the real owners of the society as Qaisar Amin Butt had recorded his statement before a court of law to this effect. He said Qaisar Butt had partnered with Khwaja Saad Rafique’s wife in the Paragon Housing Society and that the brothers were paid from the housing scheme.

NAB claims that Saad Rafique, in connivance with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia started a housing project Air Avenue which was an illegal housing society, which later changed into M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Limited. Moreover, Khwaja Saad Rafique opened a company ‘Executive Builders’ in his and his wife's name, later changed into Paragon and withdrew a large sum of amount from the account of Executive Builders. The News could not contact Ghazala Saad despite repeated attempts on her cell phone.