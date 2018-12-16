Ankara calls on Iraq to help in fight against PKK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: Turkey on Saturday called on Baghdad to help it fight the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), invoking its right to self-defence to justify an incursion into Iraq.
"Turkey assumes all its responsibilities in the fight against terrorism" and supported Iraq in this regard, said a foreign ministry statement, which said Ankara expected the same from Baghdad.
ANKARA: Turkey on Saturday called on Baghdad to help it fight the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), invoking its right to self-defence to justify an incursion into Iraq.
"Turkey assumes all its responsibilities in the fight against terrorism" and supported Iraq in this regard, said a foreign ministry statement, which said Ankara expected the same from Baghdad.