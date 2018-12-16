Bilawal remembers APS attack victims with call to eradicate terrorism

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the blood of innocent children of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar will continue to shake the conscience of the nation until the monster terrorism together with sponsors and facilitators are completely wiped out from the country.

In his message on the occasion of the fourth martyrdom day anniversary of APS Peshawar students and teachers, he said the terrorists had made the country and the world weep on this day four years ago through their ghastly attack on the innocent children.

“Pakistan and its people continue to grieve and we stand by the bereaved parents and families in solidarity even today,” he added.

Bilawal further said extremism and terrorism were the worst enemies of the state and the people of Pakistan and any overt or covert leniency to them by any individual or groups would not be tolerated by the nation.

He pledged that his party would continue to lead the resistance against terrorism despite its being the worst victim and target of the terrorists.