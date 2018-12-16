close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
December 16, 2018

Sin tax

Newspost

The government’s decision to impose a sin tax on cigarettes is laudable. Smoking is injurious to health and an additional tax on cigarettes is likely to reduce its consumption. This is a great step that can play a vital role in improving the health of people. The government should continue to take more such steps in order to make a better Pakistan.

Waqar Musa Khan

Quetta

