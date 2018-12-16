Fee reduction

The 20 percent reduction is school fee of private schools is good news for hundreds of parents who are finding it increasingly difficult to pay for their children’s education. All parents want to send their children to good schools where they can have access to quality education.

But in today’s age of rising cost of living, exorbitant school fees have forced parents to send their children to low-tier schools. It is hoped that the SC will take notice of private colleges and universities as well which cost an arm and a leg.

Salman Elahi

Lahore