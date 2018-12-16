It’s only a language

English language proficiency determines whether an CSS aspirant has the command over the language. However, this skill set cannot guarantee that a person is sharp enough to handle job pressure. Everywhere, more than 90 percent students fail the CSS exams because they are unable to pass the English exam.

Efficiency in a second foreign language shouldn’t be set as a parameter to judge a candidate’s competence. The higher authorities must look into this matter.

Prof K K Mushtaq

Sialkot