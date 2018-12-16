It’s only a language

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
English language proficiency determines whether an CSS aspirant has the command over the language. However, this skill set cannot guarantee that a person is sharp enough to handle job pressure. Everywhere, more than 90 percent students fail the CSS exams because they are unable to pass the English exam.
Efficiency in a second foreign language shouldn’t be set as a parameter to judge a candidate’s competence. The higher authorities must look into this matter.
Prof K K Mushtaq
Sialkot
