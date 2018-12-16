Pak-China Steel Mill inaugurated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Jianbang Group of China and a well-established group of Pakistan have installed the first ever pig iron plant at Port Qasim Karachi under a joint venture.
Jianbang Group Chairman Wu Xianonian inaugurated the plant on Saturday at a ceremony hosted by Pak
China Steel’s Lee Feelix and directors Jam Asif and
Mustafa Dawood, as well as Head of Marketing Sheharyar Khan.
The company produces 5,000 tons per month, whereas plant capacity stands at 8,000 tons per month.
A blast furnace of 60 cubic meters has been installed
in this mill, which was the first private investment in this sector.
The company also aims to install billet plant in future. This project would strengthen Pakistan-China friendship, and increase employment opportunities for Pakistani citizens, the organisers said.
