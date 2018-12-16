Pak-China Steel Mill inaugurated

KARACHI: Jianbang Group of China and a well-established group of Pakistan have installed the first ever pig iron plant at Port Qasim Karachi under a joint venture.

Jianbang Group Chairman Wu Xianonian inaugurated the plant on Saturday at a ceremony hosted by Pak

China Steel’s Lee Feelix and directors Jam Asif and

Mustafa Dawood, as well as Head of Marketing Sheharyar Khan.

The company produces 5,000 tons per month, whereas plant capacity stands at 8,000 tons per month.

A blast furnace of 60 cubic meters has been installed

in this mill, which was the first private investment in this sector.

The company also aims to install billet plant in future. This project would strengthen Pakistan-China friendship, and increase employment opportunities for Pakistani citizens, the organisers said.