FBR allows return filing up to Dec 17

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed taxpayers to file their income tax returns up to December 17, 2018. The date for filing income tax returns was expiring mid-night of December 15, said a statement on Saturday.

FBR spokesman said that a number of queries were received about the extension of the last date to file the income tax return, but the return filing date was not being extended any further.

However, since the last date of filing of return falls on a non-working day, hence as per general clauses act, the closing date for filing of income tax returns falling on

December 15, 2018 as per previous announcement was automatically extended to the next working day ie Monday, December 17.

The tax offices would be extending help in filing of returns on Monday till the close of the office hours, and the returns would be received electronically till 12 midnight.

Moreover, the Commissioners have also been authorised to grant extension for a period up to 15 days on case-to-case basis.

Although, the receipt of return would not be blocked after due date, yet as per existing law, the names of persons who fail to file return by the closing date (or by the date extended by the commissioners) would not be put on the Active Taxpayers List.