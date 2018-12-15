ITF F-2 Tennis: Ushna qualifies for ladies title match

German Wehnelt upsets Noguchi to enter final

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Germany’s Kai Wehnelt surprised second seed Rio Noguchi (Jpn) in a hard-fought three-set match to move into men’s single final of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan ITF Futures (F-2) Tennis at the PTF Complex Friday.

Kai Wehnelt won 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 to set a date with top seed Cheong-Eui Kim (Kor) in the final. Korean player got better of another Japan player Sora Fukuda 6-0, 6-3 in the other semi-finals.

The first semis however turned out to be a real battle of ascendency between the German and Japan player. Noguchi won the first set with the help of one break and then was seen nowhere around in the next two which Wehnelt bagged easily. Pakistan pair of Abid Ali Akbar and Shamael Chaudhry made exit from doubles event with straight set defeat. The pair of Darko Jandric (Srb)/Cheong-Eui Kim (Kor) got better of Pakistani pair 6-2, 6-4.

The pair will now meet Sora Fukuda (Jpn)/Rio Noguchi (Jpn) in the final.

The duo beat Anton Chekhov (Rus)/Kai Wehnelt (Ger) 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles final will e played Saturday while men’s single final will be played on Sunday.

Results: Men’s singles (semifinals): Cheong-Eui Kim (Kor) beat Sora Fukuda (Jpn) 6-0, 6-3; Kai Wehnelt (Ger) Rio Noguchi (Jpn) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s doubles category (semifinals): Sora Fukuda (Jpn)/Rio Noguchi (Jpn) bt Anton Chekhov (Rus)/Kai Wehnelt (Ger) 6-3, 6-1; Darko Jandric (Srb)/Cheong-Eui Kim (Kor) bt Mohammad Abid Ali Khan Akbar (Pak)/Shamael Ch (Gbr)6-2, 6-4.

Meanwhile, in the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament for ladies and juniors saw Ushna Suhail getting better of Sara Mansoor in three sets to move into the final. Ushna won 1-6, 6-4, 6-0.She would now meet Sarah Mehboob in the final. Sarah beat Shimza Naz 6-0, 6-2.

Results: Boys singles u-18 (semifinals): M. Shoaib bt Musa Ch 6-1, 6-4; Subhan Bin Salik bt Sami Zeb 6-2, 6-2.

Boys singles u-14 (semifinals): Uzair Khan bt Kashan Umar 7-6 (4), 6-4; Sami Zeb bt Abdul Hanan 6-0, 6-1.

Ladies singles (semifinals): Ushna Suhail bt Sara Mansoor 1-6, 6-4, 6-0; Sarah

Mahboob bt Shimza Naz 6-0, 6-2.