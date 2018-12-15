close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 15, 2018

Actress Sondra Locke dead at 74

World

AFP
December 15, 2018

WASHINGTON: Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke has died of cancer at the age of 74, US news outlets reported Thursday night. Locke died November 3 in California, the reports said, quoting a celebrity news website, Radar Online. She had been battling breast and bone cancer. The Los Angeles County Public Health Department confirmed her death, Variety magazine reported. Locke was also known for her decade-long personal and professional relationship with Clint Eastwood. She was nominated for the Oscar for best supporting actor for her role in an adaptation of the Carson McCullers novel “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” in 1968. It was Locke’s first movie.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World