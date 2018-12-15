close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

AIOU students get laptops

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Islamabad: Around 200 students of M.Phil and PhD of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) from Islamabad region received laptops at a ceremony held here on Friday.

This is the recognition of their talents and commitment to education, said the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum while congratulating the recipients. He hoped they will utilise their abilities to serve the nation, so as to pay-back what were being invested on them.

He urged the youth to ensure positive and constructive use of the new communication facility. It should help them to achieve excellence in their educational field and to ultimately serve the country in a best possible way.

